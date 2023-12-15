In Marathon County, Wisconsin, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Crandon High School at Faith Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Wausau, WI

Wausau, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Stevens Point High School at Wausau West High School