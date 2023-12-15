The Milwaukee Panthers (5-6) battle the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Lantz Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Milwaukee vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Milwaukee Panthers score only 4.5 fewer points per game (66.5) than the Eastern Illinois Panthers give up (71).
  • Milwaukee has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 71 points.
  • Eastern Illinois' record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 66.5 points.
  • The 64 points per game the Eastern Illinois Panthers score are the same as the Milwaukee Panthers allow.
  • When Eastern Illinois totals more than 64.3 points, it is 3-3.
  • Milwaukee is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 64 points.
  • The Eastern Illinois Panthers are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Milwaukee Panthers concede to opponents (41.3%).
  • The Milwaukee Panthers shoot 42.1% from the field, just 0.5 lower than the Eastern Illinois Panthers concede.

Milwaukee Leaders

  • Kendall Nead: 18.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)
  • Kamy Peppler: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72)
  • Jada Donaldson: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
  • Angie Cera: 10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)
  • Jorey Buwalda: 7.9 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Milwaukee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ IUPUI W 70-59 IUPUI Gymnasium
12/7/2023 St. Thomas L 67-65 Klotsche Center
12/9/2023 @ Loyola Chicago L 60-47 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/15/2023 @ Eastern Illinois - Lantz Arena
12/20/2023 Viterbo - Klotsche Center
12/30/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Klotsche Center

