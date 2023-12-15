The Milwaukee Panthers (5-6) battle the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Lantz Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Milwaukee vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Milwaukee Panthers score only 4.5 fewer points per game (66.5) than the Eastern Illinois Panthers give up (71).

Milwaukee has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 71 points.

Eastern Illinois' record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 66.5 points.

The 64 points per game the Eastern Illinois Panthers score are the same as the Milwaukee Panthers allow.

When Eastern Illinois totals more than 64.3 points, it is 3-3.

Milwaukee is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 64 points.

The Eastern Illinois Panthers are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Milwaukee Panthers concede to opponents (41.3%).

The Milwaukee Panthers shoot 42.1% from the field, just 0.5 lower than the Eastern Illinois Panthers concede.

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 18.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

18.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Kamy Peppler: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72)

11.6 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72) Jada Donaldson: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Angie Cera: 10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Jorey Buwalda: 7.9 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Milwaukee Schedule