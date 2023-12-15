Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Racine County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Racine County, Wisconsin today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilmot Union High School at Union Grove High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Union Grove, WI
- Conference: Southern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Union Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Union Grove, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Racine Lutheran High School at St. Joseph Catholic Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradford High School at William Horlick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Conference: Southeast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Thomas More High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Prairie School at Shoreland Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
