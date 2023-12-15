Washington County, Wisconsin has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Whitefish Bay High School at West Bend East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ozaukee High School at Living Word Lutheran High School