Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cade Cunningham and others in the Milwaukee Bucks-Detroit Pistons matchup at Fiserv Forum on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET

BSWI and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 33.5 (Over: -115) 11.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -106)

The 33.5-point total set for Antetokounmpo on Saturday is 1.7 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 10.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.1 assists per game this season, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +104)

The 26.5-point over/under set for Damian Lillard on Saturday is 1.6 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.1 less rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.

Lillard has picked up seven assists per game, 1.5 less than Saturday's prop bet (8.5).

He has connected on 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -143)

Saturday's prop bet for Brook Lopez is 14.5 points, 1.3 more than his season average.

He has collected 4.9 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (5.5).

Lopez averages 1.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -139) 6.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -149)

The 19.5-point over/under for Cunningham on Saturday is 1.8 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).

Cunningham averages 7.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Cunningham's 1.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: -114)

Ausar Thompson has recorded 10.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points less than Saturday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.7 more rebounds per game (8.2) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (7.5).

