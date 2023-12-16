The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) play the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on FOX.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX
Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • Creighton has an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bluejays sit at 48th.
  • The 84.5 points per game the Bluejays record are 7.7 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (76.8).
  • Creighton has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide's 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • This season, Alabama has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.3% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 193rd.
  • The Crimson Tide score an average of 93.2 points per game, 28.2 more points than the 65 the Bluejays allow.
  • When Alabama allows fewer than 84.5 points, it is 5-0.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Creighton played better in home games last season, putting up 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in road games.
  • When playing at home, the Bluejays allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than away from home (70.6).
  • In home games, Creighton made 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than on the road (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to away from home (30.7%).

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Alabama scored 89.5 points per game last season. Away, it scored 73.7.
  • The Crimson Tide conceded 65 points per game at home last season, and 69 away.
  • At home, Alabama sunk 11.1 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.7). Alabama's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than away (31.1%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Nebraska W 89-60 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Clemson L 85-77 Coleman Coliseum
12/4/2023 Arkansas State W 89-65 Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue L 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Creighton - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Coleman Coliseum

