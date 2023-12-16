Saturday's contest features the Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) and the Green Bay Phoenix (5-6) clashing at Lloyd Noble Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 79-60 win for heavily favored Oklahoma according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 79, Green Bay 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Green Bay vs. Oklahoma

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma (-19.3)

Oklahoma (-19.3) Computer Predicted Total: 138.9

Oklahoma has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Green Bay is 6-4-0. The Sooners are 5-3-0 and the Phoenix are 4-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix are being outscored by 2.8 points per game, with a -30 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.6 points per game (349th in college basketball), and allow 66.4 per contest (75th in college basketball).

Green Bay wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.2 boards. It pulls down 33.7 rebounds per game (295th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.5.

Green Bay knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (203rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7. It shoots 32.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.6%.

Green Bay has committed 3.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.0 (200th in college basketball) while forcing 8.2 (361st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.