The No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) will be attempting to build on a seven-game home winning run when taking on the Green Bay Phoenix (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Green Bay Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix are shooting 44.7% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 38.3% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.
  • Green Bay is 5-4 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Sooners are the rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix rank 334th.
  • The Phoenix's 63.6 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 62.9 the Sooners allow to opponents.
  • Green Bay has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 62.9 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

  • Green Bay averages 66.3 points per game at home, and 61.2 away.
  • The Phoenix allow 58.3 points per game at home, and 70.5 away.
  • At home, Green Bay drains 7.8 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more than it averages on the road (6.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.7%) than on the road (29.3%).

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville L 78-69 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/9/2023 Western Illinois L 68-59 Resch Center
12/12/2023 @ UIC W 70-68 Credit Union 1 Arena
12/16/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center
12/21/2023 MSOE - Resch Center
12/29/2023 Wright State - Resch Center

