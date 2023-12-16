The No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) will be attempting to build on a seven-game home winning run when taking on the Green Bay Phoenix (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix are shooting 44.7% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 38.3% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.

Green Bay is 5-4 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.

The Sooners are the rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix rank 334th.

The Phoenix's 63.6 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 62.9 the Sooners allow to opponents.

Green Bay has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 62.9 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

Green Bay averages 66.3 points per game at home, and 61.2 away.

The Phoenix allow 58.3 points per game at home, and 70.5 away.

At home, Green Bay drains 7.8 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more than it averages on the road (6.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (30.7%) than on the road (29.3%).

