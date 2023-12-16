Green Bay vs. Oklahoma: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) welcome in the Green Bay Phoenix (5-6) after victories in seven straight home games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-24.5)
|135.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-24.5)
|135.5
|-10000
|+3000
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Green Bay has compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Phoenix have not covered the spread when an underdog by 24.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- Oklahoma has covered six times in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- The Sooners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of eight times this season.
