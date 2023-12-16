The No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) host the Green Bay Phoenix (5-6) after winning seven straight home games. The Sooners are heavy favorites by 24.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 135.5.

Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oklahoma -24.5 135.5

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay has played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 135.5 points.

Green Bay has a 130-point average over/under in its contests this season, 5.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Green Bay has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Oklahoma (6-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 75% of the time, 15% more often than Green Bay (6-4-0) this season.

Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats

Games Over 135.5 % of Games Over 135.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oklahoma 6 75% 84.8 148.4 62.9 129.3 146 Green Bay 4 40% 63.6 148.4 66.4 129.3 132.4

Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends

The Phoenix's 63.6 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 62.9 the Sooners give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.9 points, Green Bay is 5-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oklahoma 6-2-0 1-2 5-3-0 Green Bay 6-4-0 0-1 4-6-0

Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oklahoma Green Bay 9-7 Home Record 2-10 2-8 Away Record 1-17 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 66.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

