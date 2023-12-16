The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks is set for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Jon Merrill score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Merrill stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Merrill scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Merrill has no points on the power play.

He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 74 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 20.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Merrill recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:25 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:18 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:58 Away L 2-1 SO 11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 5-3

Wild vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

