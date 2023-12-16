Will Kirill Kaprizov Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 16?
Will Kirill Kaprizov light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild take on the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Kaprizov stats and insights
- In eight of 27 games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play, Kaprizov has accumulated five goals and eight assists.
- He has a 9.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 74 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Kaprizov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:53
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|21:37
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|17:35
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|25:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|19:45
|Home
|L 3-2
Wild vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
