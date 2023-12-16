The Minnesota Wild, with Mats Zuccarello, will be in action Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. If you'd like to wager on Zuccarello's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Zuccarello has averaged 18:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Zuccarello has a goal in six games this year through 27 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zuccarello has a point in 20 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 18 of 27 games this year, Zuccarello has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Zuccarello hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 56.1% chance of Zuccarello having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 74 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+41) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 27 Games 4 28 Points 6 6 Goals 2 22 Assists 4

