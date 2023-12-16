Can we count on Milwaukee to earn a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Milwaukee's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Milwaukee ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-1 NR NR 306

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee's best wins

When it comes to its best win this season, Milwaukee beat the Chattanooga Mocs at home on December 22. The final score was 85-83 in overtime. Erik Pratt led the way versus Chattanooga, tallying 29 points. Next on the team was Kentrell Pullian with 26 points.

Next best wins

81-79 on the road over UC Davis (No. 303/RPI) on December 9

61-59 over Siena (No. 361/RPI) on November 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Milwaukee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

According to the RPI, Milwaukee has three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Milwaukee gets the 262nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Panthers have 19 games left on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Milwaukee has 19 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Milwaukee's next game

Matchup: Milwaukee Panthers vs. Robert Morris Colonials

Milwaukee Panthers vs. Robert Morris Colonials Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 8:00 PM ET Location: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Milwaukee games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.