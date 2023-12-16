The Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) square off against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. DePaul matchup.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Northwestern vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Betting Trends

Northwestern has put together a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Wildcats' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

DePaul has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Blue Demons' eight games with an over/under have hit the over.

Northwestern Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Oddsmakers rate Northwestern much higher (54th in the country) than the computer rankings do (78th).

The Wildcats' national championship odds are the same now (+20000) compared to the beginning of the season (+20000).

The implied probability of Northwestern winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 DePaul ranks 87th in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+100000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 196th, a difference of 109 spots.

The Blue Demons' national championship odds have fallen from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +100000, the -biggest change among all teams.

DePaul has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

