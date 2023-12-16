The Providence Friars (8-2) will be looking to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Providence vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Pioneers have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

In games Providence shoots better than 43.2% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Pioneers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Friars sit at 109th.

The 74.3 points per game the Friars average are just 1.3 more points than the Pioneers give up (73).

Providence has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 73 points.

Sacred Heart Stats Insights

The Pioneers have shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.

Sacred Heart is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 37.7% from the field.

The Friars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Pioneers rank 206th.

The Pioneers' 71.8 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 63.5 the Friars allow.

When Sacred Heart gives up fewer than 74.3 points, it is 2-3.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Providence performed better at home last year, averaging 82.9 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game away from home.

The Friars allowed 70.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.8 in road games.

In home games, Providence made 0.9 more treys per game (7.1) than on the road (6.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (37%) compared to in away games (34.4%).

Sacred Heart Home & Away Comparison

Sacred Heart scores 74.8 points per game at home, and 70 away.

In 2023-24 the Pioneers are giving up 9.2 fewer points per game at home (70.6) than on the road (79.8).

Sacred Heart makes fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than on the road (7.4). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than on the road (37.4%).

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 Rhode Island W 84-69 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma L 72-51 Lloyd Noble Center 12/10/2023 Brown W 74-54 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/16/2023 Sacred Heart - Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/19/2023 Marquette - Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/23/2023 Butler - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Sacred Heart Upcoming Schedule