The Minnesota Wild (11-12-4) host the Vancouver Canucks (20-9-1) -- who've won four straight -- on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network is the spot to tune in to watch the Wild and the Canucks square off.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Canucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/7/2023 Canucks Wild 2-0 VAN

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have given up 88 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 15th in NHL play in goals against.

The Wild's 82 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Wild have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 27 6 22 28 20 15 30% Kirill Kaprizov 27 8 16 24 32 9 0% Joel Eriksson Ek 27 14 7 21 8 13 49.4% Marco Rossi 27 10 7 17 7 10 40.8% Matthew Boldy 20 8 9 17 15 19 34.6%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks' total of 74 goals conceded (just 2.5 per game) is fifth in the NHL.

The Canucks have scored 115 goals (3.8 per game), No. 1 in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Canucks are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that time.

Canucks Key Players