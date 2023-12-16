Can we expect Zach Bogosian lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild take on the Vancouver Canucks at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian stats and insights

  • Bogosian is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • In two games against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Bogosian has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 74 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Bogosian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:13 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 3-0
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:38 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:03 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:33 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:47 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:01 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:30 Away L 3-2

Wild vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

