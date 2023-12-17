Aaron Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. All of Jones' stats can be found on this page.

Jones has season stats which include 245 rushing yards on 66 carries (3.7 per attempt) and two touchdowns, plus 19 receptions on 30 targets for 169 yards.

Aaron Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Packers have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: A.J. Dillon (DNP/thumb): 164 Rush Att; 574 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 22 Rec; 223 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jones 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 66 245 2 3.7 30 19 169 1

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 8 35 0 3 22 0 Week 8 Vikings 7 29 0 4 17 0 Week 9 Rams 20 73 1 4 26 0 Week 10 @Steelers 13 35 0 4 19 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 14 0 1 3 0

