The Auburn Tigers (7-2) will host the USC Trojans (5-4) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Auburn vs. USC Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Trojans have allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Auburn has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 50th.

The Tigers put up 82.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 72.7 the Trojans give up.

Auburn has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 72.7 points.

USC Stats Insights

The Trojans have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

This season, USC has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.7% from the field.

The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 24th.

The Trojans put up 12.7 more points per game (78.9) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (66.2).

When USC allows fewer than 82.3 points, it is 5-2.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Auburn averaged 4.2 more points per game (75.1) than it did when playing on the road (70.9).

The Tigers allowed 64.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.9 away from home.

Auburn averaged 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.7, 31.6%).

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, USC scored 76.2 points per game last season. Away, it scored 68.2.

At home, the Trojans conceded 66.8 points per game last season, 0.6 more than they allowed on the road (66.2).

At home, USC drained 7.1 treys per game last season, two more than it averaged on the road (5.1). USC's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.5%) than away (29.8%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2023 @ Appalachian State L 69-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center 12/9/2023 Indiana W 104-76 State Farm Arena 12/13/2023 UNC Asheville W 87-62 Von Braun Center 12/17/2023 USC - Neville Arena 12/22/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena 12/30/2023 Chattanooga - Neville Arena

USC Upcoming Schedule