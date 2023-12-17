See how each Big East team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

1. UConn

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 26-4

7-3 | 26-4 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: W 86-62 vs Louisville

Next Game

Opponent: Butler

Butler Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: SNY

2. Creighton

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 24-4

8-2 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 89-78 vs Drake

Next Game

Opponent: South Dakota State

South Dakota State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: FloHoops

3. Marquette

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 25-4

11-0 | 25-4 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th

156th Last Game: W 99-91 vs Appalachian State

Next Game

Opponent: Bucknell

Bucknell Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: FloHoops

4. Seton Hall

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-8

8-3 | 21-8 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th

118th Last Game: W 84-54 vs UNLV

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgetown

@ Georgetown Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

5. Villanova

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 14-15

6-5 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: L 51-46 vs St. John's (NY)

Next Game

Opponent: @ La Salle

@ La Salle Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6. Georgetown

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 20-9

9-1 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st

291st Last Game: W 60-44 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

Opponent: Seton Hall

Seton Hall Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7. DePaul

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 17-14

7-5 | 17-14 Overall Rank: 82nd

82nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd

142nd Last Game: W 98-69 vs Alabama State

Next Game

Opponent: @ Xavier

@ Xavier Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. St. John's (NY)

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-18

6-6 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd

122nd Last Game: W 51-46 vs Villanova

Next Game

Opponent: @ Yale

@ Yale Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9. Butler

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 11-17

7-3 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 129th

129th Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th

210th Last Game: W 84-51 vs Chicago State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UConn

@ UConn Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: SNY

10. Providence

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-21

6-5 | 10-21 Overall Rank: 138th

138th Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th

176th Last Game: W 66-35 vs Sacred Heart

Next Game

Opponent: @ Baylor

@ Baylor Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: FloHoops

11. Xavier

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 1-26

1-8 | 1-26 Overall Rank: 291st

291st Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd

172nd Last Game: W 68-43 vs SIU-Edwardsville

Next Game