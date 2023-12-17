See how each Big East team stacks up against the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Big East Power Rankings

1. UConn

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 26-4
  • Overall Rank: 6th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
  • Last Game: W 86-62 vs Louisville

Next Game

  • Opponent: Butler
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: SNY

2. Creighton

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 24-4
  • Overall Rank: 15th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th
  • Last Game: W 89-78 vs Drake

Next Game

  • Opponent: South Dakota State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

3. Marquette

  • Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 25-4
  • Overall Rank: 29th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 156th
  • Last Game: W 99-91 vs Appalachian State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bucknell
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

4. Seton Hall

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-8
  • Overall Rank: 34th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th
  • Last Game: W 84-54 vs UNLV

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Georgetown
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

5. Villanova

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 14-15
  • Overall Rank: 62nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st
  • Last Game: L 51-46 vs St. John's (NY)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ La Salle
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6. Georgetown

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 20-9
  • Overall Rank: 78th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 291st
  • Last Game: W 60-44 vs Wake Forest

Next Game

  • Opponent: Seton Hall
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7. DePaul

  • Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Overall Rank: 82nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd
  • Last Game: W 98-69 vs Alabama State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Xavier
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

8. St. John's (NY)

  • Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-18
  • Overall Rank: 115th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd
  • Last Game: W 51-46 vs Villanova

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Yale
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9. Butler

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 11-17
  • Overall Rank: 129th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th
  • Last Game: W 84-51 vs Chicago State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ UConn
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: SNY

10. Providence

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 10-21
  • Overall Rank: 138th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th
  • Last Game: W 66-35 vs Sacred Heart

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Baylor
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: FloHoops

11. Xavier

  • Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 1-26
  • Overall Rank: 291st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd
  • Last Game: W 68-43 vs SIU-Edwardsville

Next Game

  • Opponent: DePaul
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

