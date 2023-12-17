Searching for an up-to-date view of the Big Ten and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Big Ten Power Rankings

1. Iowa

  • Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 29-1
  • Overall Rank: 5th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: W 104-75 vs Cleveland State

Next Game

  • Opponent: Loyola Chicago
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: B1G+

2. Ohio State

  • Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 24-4
  • Overall Rank: 11th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th
  • Last Game: W 73-49 vs Grand Valley State

Next Game

  • Opponent: UCLA
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. Indiana

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 22-6
  • Overall Rank: 21st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 75th
  • Last Game: W 66-56 vs Rutgers

Next Game

  • Opponent: Evansville
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: B1G+

4. Nebraska

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 22-7
  • Overall Rank: 23rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th
  • Last Game: W 76-51 vs Southern

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Kansas
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5. Michigan State

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 19-9
  • Overall Rank: 25th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th
  • Last Game: W 91-67 vs Central Michigan

Next Game

  • Opponent: Richmond
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6. Penn State

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 21-8
  • Overall Rank: 32nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 94th
  • Last Game: W 119-43 vs Saint Francis (PA)

Next Game

  • Opponent: Cent. Conn. St.
  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7. Michigan

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 21-9
  • Overall Rank: 33rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th
  • Last Game: W 75-49 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

  • Opponent: Florida
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Maryland

  • Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 17-12
  • Overall Rank: 36th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
  • Last Game: W 99-51 vs Towson

Next Game

  • Opponent: JMU
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9. Minnesota

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 19-10
  • Overall Rank: 39th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th
  • Last Game: W 96-64 vs Grambling

Next Game

  • Opponent: Lindenwood (MO)
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

10. Wisconsin

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-16
  • Overall Rank: 81st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st
  • Last Game: W 78-55 vs St. Thomas

Next Game

  • Opponent: Eastern Illinois
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22

11. Purdue

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-18
  • Overall Rank: 85th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th
  • Last Game: L 76-39 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

  • Opponent: Indiana State
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

12. Illinois

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-18
  • Overall Rank: 87th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 163rd
  • Last Game: L 69-66 vs Missouri

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Arkansas
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20

13. Rutgers

  • Current Record: 6-8 | Projected Record: 8-23
  • Overall Rank: 145th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th
  • Last Game: L 84-59 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Northwestern
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

14. Northwestern

  • Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-25
  • Overall Rank: 229th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 88th
  • Last Game: W 86-66 vs Bradley

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Temple
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21

