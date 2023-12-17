When they host the Houston Rockets (13-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) will look to continue a three-game winning streak. The Rockets have taken five games in a row.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Rockets matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and Space City Home Network

BSWI and Space City Home Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Rockets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Bucks have a +125 scoring differential, topping opponents by five points per game. They're putting up 124.2 points per game to rank second in the league and are allowing 119.2 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA.

The Rockets' +96 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.5 points per game (27th in NBA) while giving up 105.1 per outing (first in league).

The teams combine to score 233.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 224.3 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Houston has covered 17 times in 22 games with a spread this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bucks Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Giannis Antetokounmpo 32.5 -110 31.4 Damian Lillard 25.5 -105 25.2 Khris Middleton 13.5 -110 12.1 Brook Lopez 12.5 +100 12.8

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Giannis Antetokounmpo or another Bucks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Bucks and Rockets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +180 - Rockets +15000 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.