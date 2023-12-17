Bucks vs. Rockets December 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Rockets (8-9), on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and Space City Home Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Bucks vs. Rockets Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSWI, Space City Home Network
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Bucks Games
- December 5 at home vs the Knicks
- December 16 at home vs the Pistons
- December 13 at home vs the Pacers
- December 11 at home vs the Bulls
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo posts 29.9 points, 4.9 assists and 10.8 rebounds per contest.
- Damian Lillard posts 25.5 points, 6.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
- Brook Lopez posts 13.5 points, 1.4 assists and 4.9 boards per game.
- Bobby Portis puts up 11.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the floor.
- Malik Beasley posts 11.8 points, 4.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun is putting up 21 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He's also sinking 54% of his shots from the floor.
- The Rockets are receiving 16.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game from Fred VanVleet this season.
- Jalen Green gets the Rockets 19 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while posting 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Rockets are getting 13.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Jabari Smith Jr. this season.
- Dillon Brooks gives the Rockets 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while putting up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks vs. Rockets Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Rockets
|121.1
|Points Avg.
|110.1
|118.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|107.2
|49.5%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|37.3%
|Three Point %
|35.9%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.