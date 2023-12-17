A pair of hot teams meet when the Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) host the Houston Rockets (13-9) on December 17, 2023. The Bucks will put their three-game win streak on the line against the Rockets, winners of five straight.

Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 50.3% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Rockets allow to opponents.

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 43.5% from the field, it is 16-7 overall.

The Rockets are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 15th.

The Bucks put up 19.1 more points per game (124.2) than the Rockets allow (105.1).

Milwaukee has an 18-6 record when putting up more than 105.1 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Bucks are putting up 3.6 more points per game (125.7) than they are away from home (122.1).

Milwaukee surrenders 119.0 points per game at home this year, compared to 119.6 in road games.

The Bucks are sinking 14.3 threes per game, which is 0.1 more than they're averaging away from home (14.2). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 38.3% when playing at home and 38.6% away from home.

Bucks Injuries