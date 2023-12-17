The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) hit the road to meet the Green Bay Packers (6-7) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

How to Watch Packers vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: CBS

Packers Insights

The Packers average just 0.7 more points per game (21.5) than the Buccaneers surrender (20.8).

The Packers average 33.5 fewer yards per game (329.3), than the Buccaneers allow per contest (362.8).

Green Bay rushes for 106.3 yards per game, just 7.5 more yards than the 98.8 that Tampa Bay allows per contest.

This year, the Packers have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (19).

Packers Home Performance

The Packers' average points scored (19.7) and allowed (19.5) in home games are both lower than their overall averages of 21.5 and 20.5, respectively.

At home, the Packers accumulate 335 yards per game and concede 319.5. That's more than they gain overall (329.3), but less than they allow (342.1).

Green Bay accumulates 233.2 passing yards per game in home games (10.2 more than its overall average), and gives up 200.2 at home (same as overall).

The Packers accumulate 101.8 rushing yards per game at home (4.5 less than their overall average), and give up 119.3 at home (22.5 less than overall).

At home, the Packers convert 43.2% of third downs and allow 45.5% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (43.4%), and more than they allow (40.8%).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/23/2023 at Detroit W 29-22 FOX 12/3/2023 Kansas City W 27-19 NBC 12/11/2023 at New York L 24-22 ABC 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS 12/24/2023 at Carolina - FOX 12/31/2023 at Minnesota - NBC 1/7/2024 Chicago - -

