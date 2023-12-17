Packers vs. Buccaneers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) visit the Green Bay Packers (6-7) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
Packers and Buccaneers recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they square off on Sunday.
Packers vs. Buccaneers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Venue: Lambeau Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Packers
|3.5
|42.5
|-175
|+145
Packers vs. Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats
Green Bay Packers
- Green Bay has an average total of 42.0 in their outings this year, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Packers are 7-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Packers have been moneyline favorites three times this season. They've finished 1-2.
- Green Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- The Buccaneers have played four games this season that ended with a point total over 42.5 points.
- The average over/under for Tampa Bay's contests this season is 41.4, 1.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Buccaneers have gone 8-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Buccaneers have entered the game as underdogs nine times this season and won three of those games.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 2-3 when it is set as an underdog of +145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
Packers vs. Buccaneers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Packers
|21.5
|17
|20.5
|10
|42.0
|7
|13
|Buccaneers
|20.2
|23
|20.8
|12
|41.4
|4
|13
Packers vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights & Trends
Packers
- Green Bay has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.
- In its past three games, Green Bay has hit the over.
- The Packers have totaled just 13 more points than their opponents this season (one per game), while the Buccaneers have been outscored by eight points (0.6 per game).
Buccaneers
- Tampa Bay has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.
- The Buccaneers have hit the over in each of their past three games.
- The Packers have put up only 13 more points than their opponents this year (one per game), while the Buccaneers have been outscored by eight points (0.6 per game).
Packers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.0
|42.2
|41.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.8
|22.7
|22.9
|ATS Record
|7-6-0
|4-2-0
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-6-0
|2-4-0
|5-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-0
|0-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-4
|3-1
|2-3
Buccaneers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|41.4
|40.3
|42.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.1
|21.8
|24.1
|ATS Record
|8-5-0
|2-4-0
|6-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-8-0
|2-4-0
|3-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|3-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-6
|0-2
|3-4
