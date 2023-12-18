Can we count on Joel Eriksson Ek lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

  • In 13 of 28 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • He has a 13.2% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:05 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:45 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:15 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 1 1 0 16:46 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:22 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:35 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 1 1 0 20:03 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:52 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.