Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Marinette County, Wisconsin today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Niagara High School at Norway High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 18

6:30 PM CT on December 18 Location: Norway, MI

Norway, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Gresham Community High School at Wausaukee High School