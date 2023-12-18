How to Watch the Ohio State vs. UCLA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) host the UCLA Bruins (9-0) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The Buckeyes are putting their nine-game winning streak on the line versus the Bruins, victors in nine in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Ohio State vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison
- The Bruins score 33.2 more points per game (92.7) than the Buckeyes give up to opponents (59.5).
- UCLA is 9-0 when it scores more than 59.5 points.
- Ohio State's record is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 92.7 points.
- The Buckeyes put up 23.3 more points per game (83.7) than the Bruins give up (60.4).
- Ohio State is 9-1 when scoring more than 60.4 points.
- UCLA has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 83.7 points.
- The Buckeyes shoot 47.1% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Bruins allow defensively.
- The Bruins make 52% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Buckeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.
Ohio State Leaders
- Jacy Sheldon: 16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)
- Taylor Thierry: 13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Cotie McMahon: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
- Celeste Taylor: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 9.8 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)
UCLA Leaders
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Ohio
|W 85-45
|Value City Arena
|12/10/2023
|Penn State
|W 94-84
|Value City Arena
|12/15/2023
|Grand Valley State
|W 73-49
|Value City Arena
|12/18/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/22/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Arkansas
|W 81-66
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/7/2023
|CSU Northridge
|W 111-48
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|Florida State
|W 95-78
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/21/2023
|Hawaii
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|USC
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
