Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waushara County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Waushara County, Wisconsin today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Waushara County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stockbridge High School at Wild Rose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Wild Rose, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
