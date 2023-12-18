Wild vs. Penguins December 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin and the Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek will be two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena.
Wild vs. Penguins Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Penguins (-125)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSN,BSWI,SportsNet PT,ESPN+
Wild Players to Watch
- Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello has totaled 22 assists and six goals in 28 games. That's good for 28 points.
- Kirill Kaprizov has made a major impact for Minnesota this season with 24 points (eight goals and 16 assists).
- This season, Minnesota's Eriksson Ek has 21 points (14 goals, seven assists) this season.
- In the crease, Minnesota's Marc-Andre Fleury is 4-5-2 this season, collecting 282 saves and allowing 36 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .887 save percentage (57th in the league).
Penguins Players to Watch
- Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors with 32 points. He has scored 13 goals and picked up 19 assists this season.
- Sidney Crosby has chipped in with 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists).
- Malkin has 24 points for Pittsburgh, via 10 goals and 14 assists.
- Alex Nedeljkovic (3-2-1) has a 2.5 goals against average and a .924% save percentage (seventh-best in league).
Wild vs. Penguins Stat Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|25th
|2.83
|Goals Scored
|2.96
|22nd
|9th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|3.18
|17th
|5th
|33.3
|Shots
|30.4
|17th
|21st
|31.6
|Shots Allowed
|30.5
|16th
|27th
|12.94%
|Power Play %
|16.84%
|22nd
|12th
|81.05%
|Penalty Kill %
|73%
|30th
