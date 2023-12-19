Bucks vs. Spurs Injury Report Today - December 19
The Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report as they ready for their Tuesday, December 19 matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (4-21) at Fiserv Forum, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.
In their last outing on Sunday, the Bucks earned a 128-119 victory against the Rockets. Damian Lillard's team-high 39 points paced the Bucks in the victory.
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Pat Connaughton
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|5.8
|3.5
|2.1
|Jae Crowder
|SF
|Out
|Groin
|8.1
|3.9
|1.7
|Malik Beasley
|SG
|Out
|Illness
|12.2
|4.5
|1.5
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey: Out For Season (Knee)
Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
