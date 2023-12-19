Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Florence County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Florence County, Wisconsin today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Florence County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Florence High School at Forest Park High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Crystal Falls, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.