Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marathon County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Marathon County, Wisconsin today? We've got what you need.
Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nekoosa High School at Northland Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Kronenwetter, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillips High School at Abbotsford High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Abbotsford, WI
- Conference: Marawood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens High School at Chequamegon High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Park Falls, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
