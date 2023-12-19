Tuesday's contest features the No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2, 0-0 Big East) and the Providence Friars (9-2, 0-0 Big East) squaring off at Amica Mutual Pavilion (on December 19) at 8:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-69 win for Marquette.

According to our computer prediction, Marquette is projected to cover the spread (4.5) versus Providence. The two teams are expected to fall short of the 145.5 total.

Marquette vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Amica Mutual Pavilion Line: Marquette -4.5

Marquette -4.5 Point Total: 145.5

145.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -200, Providence +165

Marquette vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 74, Providence 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Providence

Pick ATS: Marquette (-4.5)



Marquette (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Marquette has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season compared to Providence, who is 5-5-0 ATS. The Golden Eagles have a 3-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Friars have a record of 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams average 154.8 points per game, 9.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +143 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.2 points per game (75th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per outing (91st in college basketball).

Marquette pulls down 32.9 rebounds per game (315th in college basketball) while conceding 34.6 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.7 boards per game.

Marquette connects on 8.7 three-pointers per game (80th in college basketball), 1.1 more than its opponents (7.6).

The Golden Eagles average 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (33rd in college basketball), and allow 86.6 points per 100 possessions (102nd in college basketball).

Marquette has won the turnover battle by 4.5 turnovers per game, committing 10 (52nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.5 (54th in college basketball).

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars' +122 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.6 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per contest (31st in college basketball).

Providence records 38 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball) while allowing 33.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.7 boards per game.

Providence knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (165th in college basketball) while shooting 32.4% from deep (232nd in college basketball). It is making 2.1 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game at 30.2%.

Providence has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (316th in college basketball), 1.3 more than the 12.5 it forces (148th in college basketball).

