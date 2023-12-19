Marquette vs. Providence December 19 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's Big East slate includes the Providence Friars (7-2, 0-0 Big East) playing the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2, 0-0 Big East) at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Marquette vs. Providence Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Marquette Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Players to Watch
- Devin Carter: 15.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Bryce Hopkins: 15.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Oduro: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ticket Gaines: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Garwey Dual: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Providence Players to Watch
- Carter: 15.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Hopkins: 15.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Oduro: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Gaines: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dual: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marquette vs. Providence Stat Comparison
|Providence Rank
|Providence AVG
|Marquette AVG
|Marquette Rank
|193rd
|74.3
|Points Scored
|79.3
|93rd
|52nd
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|67.0
|94th
|89th
|35.4
|Rebounds
|30.0
|307th
|274th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|303rd
|183rd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|8.3
|105th
|147th
|13.9
|Assists
|15.1
|88th
|264th
|13.0
|Turnovers
|8.8
|17th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.