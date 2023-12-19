Tuesday's Big East slate includes the Providence Friars (7-2, 0-0 Big East) playing the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2, 0-0 Big East) at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Providence Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette Players to Watch

Devin Carter: 15.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

15.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Bryce Hopkins: 15.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Oduro: 14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Ticket Gaines: 7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Garwey Dual: 4.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

Providence Players to Watch

Marquette vs. Providence Stat Comparison

Providence Rank Providence AVG Marquette AVG Marquette Rank 193rd 74.3 Points Scored 79.3 93rd 52nd 64.6 Points Allowed 67.0 94th 89th 35.4 Rebounds 30.0 307th 274th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 7.4 303rd 183rd 7.4 3pt Made 8.3 105th 147th 13.9 Assists 15.1 88th 264th 13.0 Turnovers 8.8 17th

