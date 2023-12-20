Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pewaukee High School at Wisconsin Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- Conference: Woodland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
