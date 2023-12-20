The No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (10-0) will look to build on a 10-game winning streak when they host the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has a point total of 155.5.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -3.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs Oklahoma Betting Records & Stats

The Tar Heels are 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

North Carolina has been at least a -150 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Tar Heels.

Oklahoma's ATS record is 7-2-0 this year.

The Sooners have been listed as an underdog of +125 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Oklahoma has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 7 77.8% 84.9 169.3 75 136.3 152.4 Oklahoma 2 22.2% 84.4 169.3 61.3 136.3 144.8

Additional North Carolina vs Oklahoma Insights & Trends

The 84.9 points per game the Tar Heels record are 23.6 more points than the Sooners allow (61.3).

North Carolina has a 4-5 record against the spread and a 7-3 record overall when scoring more than 61.3 points.

The Sooners average 9.4 more points per game (84.4) than the Tar Heels give up to opponents (75).

When it scores more than 75 points, Oklahoma is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 4-5-0 3-3 6-3-0 Oklahoma 7-2-0 0-0 5-4-0

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Oklahoma 12-3 Home Record 9-7 4-7 Away Record 2-8 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.3 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

