Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Ashland County, Wisconsin? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ashland County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Drummond High School at Mellen Middle-High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 21

7:15 PM CT on December 21 Location: Mellen, WI

Mellen, WI Conference: Indianhead

Indianhead How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashland High School at Washburn High School