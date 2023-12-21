Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paolo Banchero are two players to watch when the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) and the Orlando Magic (16-10) go head to head at Fiserv Forum on Thursday. Gametime is set for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Magic

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSFL

BSWI, BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bucks' Last Game

The Bucks won their previous game against the Spurs, 132-119, on Tuesday. Damian Lillard was their leading scorer with 40 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Damian Lillard 40 3 4 3 0 7 Bobby Portis 23 10 2 2 0 3 Khris Middleton 17 3 4 1 0 3

Bucks vs Magic Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo is posting 30.4 points, 5.5 assists and 11.1 boards per contest.

Lillard averages 26.4 points, 4.4 boards and 7.0 assists per contest, shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).

Brook Lopez posts 13.1 points, 4.8 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis puts up 13.1 points, 6.7 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Khris Middleton's numbers for the season are 12.7 points, 4.2 assists and 4.7 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 31.8 11.8 6.6 1.9 1.1 0.3 Damian Lillard 27.4 4.5 8.0 1.2 0.5 3.9 Brook Lopez 13.2 4.2 1.9 0.4 3.3 1.7 Khris Middleton 13.6 5.5 3.8 0.9 0.0 1.5 Bobby Portis 14.3 6.9 0.9 0.5 0.3 1.4

