The Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo included, take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 132-119 win over the Spurs, Antetokounmpo totaled 11 points, 14 rebounds, 16 assists and two steals.

In this article, we look at Antetokounmpo's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 30.4 31.8 Rebounds 11.5 11.1 11.8 Assists 5.5 5.5 6.6 PRA -- 47 50.2 PR -- 41.5 43.6



Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights vs. the Magic

This season, Antetokounmpo has made 11.4 shots per game, which accounts for 23.5% of his team's total makes.

Antetokounmpo's opponents, the Magic, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the sixth-most possessions per game with 105.2.

The Magic are the fourth-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 110.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Magic have given up 40.6 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.

In terms of assists, the Magic are No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 23.3 per contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2023 37 35 10 7 0 2 4

