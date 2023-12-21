Thursday's NBA schedule includes Paolo Banchero's Orlando Magic (16-10) taking the road to meet Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (20-7) at Fiserv Forum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Magic Game Info

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Paolo Banchero Fantasy Comparison

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Paolo Banchero Total Fantasy Pts 1333.6 924.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 53.3 35.6 Fantasy Rank 4 38

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Paolo Banchero Insights

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 30.4 points, 5.5 assists and 11.1 boards per contest, shooting 60.8% from the field (eighth in league).

The Bucks have a +147 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.5 points per game. They're putting up 124.7 points per game to rank second in the league and are allowing 119.2 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA.

The 44.1 rebounds per game Milwaukee averages rank 14th in the league. Its opponents record 44.1 per contest.

The Bucks make 2.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 14.4 (sixth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.2.

Milwaukee and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bucks commit 13.1 per game (15th in the league) and force 12.2 (23rd in NBA action).

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero averages 20.6 points, 6.9 boards and 4.5 assists, making 47.1% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Magic put up 113 points per game (19th in league) while allowing 110.1 per outing (fourth in NBA). They have a +75 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Orlando is 18th in the league at 43.8 rebounds per game. That's 3.2 more than the 40.6 its opponents average.

The Magic connect on 1.9 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.2 (29th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.1.

Orlando has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (24th in NBA), 1.1 fewer than the 15.3 it forces (second in league).

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Paolo Banchero Advanced Stats

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Paolo Banchero Plus/Minus Per Game 6.6 0.2 Usage Percentage 33.7% 27.9% True Shooting Pct 64.4% 54.9% Total Rebound Pct 17.8% 11.6% Assist Pct 26.7% 21.3%

