Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Green County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Green County, Wisconsin has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Green County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Albany High School at Black Hawk High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: South Wayne, WI
- Conference: Six Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.