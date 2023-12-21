Will Joel Eriksson Ek Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 21?
When the Minnesota Wild square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Joel Eriksson Ek light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Eriksson Ek stats and insights
- In 13 of 30 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken four shots in one game against the Canadiens this season, and has scored two goals.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 12.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have conceded 103 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Eriksson Ek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:48
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:34
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:05
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|20:45
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|18:15
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|16:46
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|W 6-1
Wild vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
