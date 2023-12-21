In the upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Jon Merrill to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jon Merrill score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Merrill stats and insights

Merrill has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Merrill has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 7.7% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Merrill recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:25 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:11 Home L 3-2

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

