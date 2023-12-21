When the Minnesota Wild square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Marco Rossi score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

  • Rossi has scored in nine of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 16.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have given up 103 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Rossi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:02 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:52 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:37 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 1 1 0 16:47 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 12:59 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:45 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:10 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:45 Away W 6-1

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

