The Marquette Golden Eagles (11-0) will attempt to continue an 11-game winning streak when hosting the Bucknell Bison (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Al McGuire Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Marquette vs. Bucknell Scoring Comparison

  • The Bison put up an average of 51.9 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 60.8 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
  • Bucknell is 2-0 when it scores more than 60.8 points.
  • Marquette's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 51.9 points.
  • The Golden Eagles score 82.2 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 63.7 the Bison give up.
  • Marquette has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.
  • When Bucknell allows fewer than 82.2 points, it is 3-6.
  • The Golden Eagles are making 50.8% of their shots from the field, 10.2% higher than the Bison concede to opponents (40.6%).

Marquette Leaders

  • Liza Karlen: 17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 55.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)
  • Jordan King: 15.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50)
  • Mackenzie Hare: 15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (40-for-68)
  • Frannie Hottinger: 9.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • Rose Nkumu: 9.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 57.6 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Illinois State W 64-62 Redbird Arena
12/13/2023 Creighton W 76-70 Al McGuire Center
12/17/2023 Appalachian State W 99-91 Al McGuire Center
12/21/2023 Bucknell - Al McGuire Center
12/31/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
1/3/2024 @ St. John's (NY) - Carnesecca Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.