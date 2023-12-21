Can we expect Matthew Boldy scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild play the Montreal Canadiens at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Boldy stats and insights

  • In seven of 23 games this season, Boldy has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
  • He has a 13.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 103 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Boldy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:16 Away W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 19:35 Away L 4-3
12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:04 Home W 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:28 Home W 3-2 SO
12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 16:11 Away W 3-0
12/8/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 16:10 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 3 2 1 14:40 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 16:25 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:04 Away W 6-1

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

