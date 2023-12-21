Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waukesha County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Waukesha County, Wisconsin today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Waukesha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St John's Northwestern Academies at Saint Francis High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Saint Francis, WI
- Conference: Midwest Classic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catholic Memorial High School at William Horlick High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Racine, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.